A trio of Gremlin seniors inked their commitment to collegiate athletics Wednesday at Sacred Heart School.
Lady Gremlins senior Grace Goodwin committed to play basketball at State Fair Community College, Gremlins senior Zaine Dover signed to play baseball at Columbia College and Cody Damlo will run track and field at College of the Ozarks.
Goodwin was a found-year all-conference and all-district selection, scoring more than 1,000 points for the Lady Gremlins and setting a single-game record for points with 43. She said
“It’s going to be much more physical,” Goodwin said. “If I work hard it will be fine.”
Dover is slated to pitch for Columbia College. He was first spotted last April, started the recruitment process with the Cougars in December and secured his commitment in March.
Landing an all-conference nod as a junior, Dover said losing his senior campaign meant losing weeks of development.
“The loss of the spring season was just more practice,” Dover said. “Now I have to make up that practice. It’s just more practice.”
Damlo, who also garnered all-conference recognition in baseball and football, advanced to the sectional track and field meet during his sophomore and junior campaigns.
“Out of the three sports I played, it was my favorite,” Damlo said.
Successful in hurdles events, Damlo said he will have a more clear idea of his role on the team when the fall season begins. Until then, he was given a simple offseason requirement.
“Get ready to run,” Damlo said.
Signees and their families were introduced individually, and some wore masks during a signing-day event made unique by the coronavirus pandemic. Goodwin said she was pleased with the ceremony, even if it was unlike ones she attended as an underclassmen.
“You want your whole school to be there like they were for everyone else,” Goodwin said. “Us unlucky three, we waited so long that we didn’t get a chance to do it in front of our school.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
