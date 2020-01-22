Central Missouri men’s basketball, women’s basketball and wrestling each had multiple home matchups this week to start off the spring semester.
BASKETBALL
Mules basketball had a rough start to the semester with a 68-57 loss to the Pittsburg State Gorillas.
In the low-scoring game, the Mules committed 13 turnovers, but forced 18 against Pitt State. The Gorillas came shot 44.4% overall, while the Mules struggled the entire night hitting just 18-63 from the field and 6-21 from three.
UCM sophomore Gavin Pinkley led the offense for the second consecutive game with 16 points and junior Daniel Farris ended the game with seven rebounds and four assists, a team high.
From beyond the arc, senior Kendale Hampton led the team with three 3-pointers, finishing with 12 points.
The story was a bit different for the Jennies, beating the Gorillas in almost every aspect of the game and defeating Pittsburg State 72-50.
The Jens shot 48.4% overall, forced 16 turnovers and collected 40 rebounds, compared to the Gorilla’s 37% shooting percentage, forcing 11 turnovers, and only collecting 28 rebounds.
Standing out for the Jennies was junior Nija Collier, who provided 21 points, eight rebounds and shot 9 of 13 from the field.
Following Collier, senior Morgan Fleming went 5-9 from the field with 15 points. She also recorded three rebounds, five assists and one steal.
Both teams hosted Missouri Southern on Saturday, with the Jennies The Jennies picking up their 10th straight win 76-44.
Missouri Southern was unable to overcome a 14-0 run from the Jennies in the first quarter as UCM once again out did their opponent in all aspects of the game.
The Jennies shot 17 of 24 from the free throw line, grabbed 46 rebounds with 17 steals and scored 30 points off 22 forced turnovers.
Collier finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and Fleming scored a game-high 23 points. UCM senior Megan Skaggs earned her first double-double this season with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
The Mules rebounded from Wednesday’s game with a 54-52 win over Missouri Southern.
Although the Mules barely scraped by with the win, there were many notable improvements from their previous game.
Missouri Southern struggled with shooting, hitting only 34.9% from the field and 17.4% from beyond the arc, both season-low clips. Hampton, who had 13 points, put up the final score of the game.
Both teams face Rogers State University in Claremore, Oklahoma on Thursday. Tip-off for the Jennies is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with the Mules game to follow.
WRESTLING
Mules wrestling stayed busy with back-to-back home matches against Fort Hays State and No. 4-ranked Nebraska-Kearney.
UCM newcomer Zachary Hazen had a huge win for the Mules, defeating Fort Hays’ Matt Hook in an 11-0 major decision. Conner Dalton and Austin Morgan, sophomores, were the only other two to record wins for the Mules last Wednesday night during a 28-12 loss.
Things did not look up for the Mules against Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday, which ended in a 44-0 loss.
The Mules were unable to defeat any members of the fourth-ranked Lopers with multiple nationally-ranked wrestlers. Emmett Kuntz came the closest while losing a 8-7 decision against Teontae Wilson at 149 pounds.
Freshman John Ridle faced the top-ranked Division II 165-pounder Matt Malcom and was defeated in a 17-2 decision.
Following the two losses last week, Mules Wrestling came back on Sunday afternoon for the annual Roger Denker Open.
The highlight of Sunday’s event came from sophomore Conner Dalton, who claimed first-place at 141 pounds. Dalton’s day consisted of a pin, a 19-2 technical fall and an 8-2 decision in the championship match.
Following Dalton with second-place finishes were John Feeney at 133 pounds and Austin Morgan at 157 pounds. Also earning fourth place finishes were Dominique Hampton at 184 pounds and Hazen at 197 pounds.
Mules wrestling returns to action Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Missouri Valley Open in Marshall.
