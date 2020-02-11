Despite a light schedule, the weekend brought positive results for Mules and Jennies athletics.
BASKETBALL
Action for UCM basketball started Thursday, Feb. 6 at Northwest Missouri in Maryville.
For the Jennies, Thursday night was just like any other game — with a special surprise at the end. The team defeated the Bearcats 73-60 continuing their winning streak to 15. The performance by the Jennies also landed them a spot in the 2020 MIAA tournament for another year.
Although the Jennies only shot 39% in the game, they also made 18 free throws and nine from beyond the arc. The team held on to the ball well, too, with only nine turnovers.
Nija Collier, junior, had her ninth double-double of the season with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Jennies senior Morgan Fleming followed closely with 16 points, 10 of those coming from the free-throw line
The story didn’t end as happily for the men’s basketball team, falling to the No. 1-ranked Bearcats 81-47.
Northwest shot better than 50% from 3-point range and used a 20-3 run in the first half to pull ahead. Coming into the second half, Northwest went on a 14-0 run to increase the deficit.
Mules senior Kendale Hampton led the team with 14 points, shooting 4-for-8 from the field, 2-for-6 from 3-point range. Matt Wilkinson followed with 10 points in the game.
Saturday, Central Missouri suffered a doubleheader sweep at Missouri Western in St. Joseph.
The Jennies recorded its first loss in the MIAA conference, falling to 18-4 overall and 12-1 in league play after a 67-57 loss to Missouri Western.
The Griffons had an outstanding day offensively, shooting 45% from the field and hitting 8-16 threes. UCM lost the ball 17 times, which the Griffons translated into 17 points.
Despite the loss, Collier ended with 20 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Skaggs added 17 points.
The Mules improved their play from Thursday but lost a nail-biter to Missouri Western 84-80.
The team shot better than 50% from the field to attempt to come back from a 16-point deficit in the first half. However, an early lead by Missouri Western was too much for the Mules to overcome, even after outscoring the Griffons 45-35 in the second half.
Gaven Pinkley, sophomore, had a career-high 25 points, with Michael Winger scoring 11 points on two 3-pointers.
Mules and Jennies basketball returns to Warrensburg 5:30 p.m. Thursday to take on Fort Hays State for the second time this season.
BASEBALL
UCM baseball opened in Warrensburg with a four-game series against Arkansas Tech.
While the series did not start how the team would have liked, it got increasingly better as the weekend went along.
In game one, the Mules fell to the Wonder Boys 3-2, with senior Chase Plymell taking the loss. Mules junior Mason Green threw the first five innings, allowing two hits with six strikeouts.
However, offense was not strong for the Mules — especially in later innings — as Wonder Boys pitcher Armando Romero threw four shutout innings with four strikeouts.
The Mules bounced back Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader with Arkansas Tech 7-3 and 2-1.
In the first game of the day, UCM outhit its opponents 8-5. Arkansas Tech was 0-5 with runners in scoring position. Mules junior Jordan Fowler got the win, throwing five innings with four strikeouts.
UCM redshirt senior Michael Sinks went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while redshirt junior Harrison Schnurbusch and senior Josh Schumacher each registered one hit and two RBI.
Redshirt sophomore Gaven Strobel came in clutch with his first home run of the season, driving in two.
Pitching was strong for both teams in the second game. UCM kept the Wonder Boys to just three hits, while the Mules had eight total. Each team walked just one and neither team committed an error.
Collin Jones, junior, threw the first 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and allowing one run.
Redshirt freshman Brady Gavin and redshirt junior Evan Rathburn tossed a combined 2 2/3 innings as Gaven got the win and Rathburn recorded his first save of the season.
Redshirt sophomore John Prudhom had the game-changing hit with a solo home run in the seventh inning.
The Mules took their momentum from Saturday into Sunday finishing out the series with a 9-0 shutout of the Wonder Boys.
Out of the Mules nine runs, four were unearned off of the Wonder Boy’s three errors. Along with the Mules’ nine hits, the team ran the bases well with three stolen bases and scoring on three sacrifice flies.
The Mules starter, junior Johathan Sprinkle, threw five innings with six strikeouts and allowed only three hits and two walks.
Offensively, junior Cole Taylor led the team with a double, two runs and two RBI. Sinks also picked up two hits with an RBI.
The Mules have another busy weekend hosting a four-game series against the University of Mary, with first pitch at Crane Stadium scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.