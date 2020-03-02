COLUMBIA — Full-court pressure translated into a big-time win for the Lady Tigers in the opening round of districts.
Smith-Cotton senior Haley Wiskur bested her single-game record with 39 points Monday during a 70-36 victory over Battle during the Class 5 District 9 Tournament at Battle High School.
The Lady Tigers generated at least 10 takeaways in the first half, snatching inbounds passes and harassing the Spartans in hopes the ball never met the hands of a shooter. Battle was not afraid to chuck it from downtown. They landed six shots from beyond the arc, three of them in the first half.
Implementing a 2-2-1 press earlier in the week, Arnold said she was pleased with how the Lady Tigers handled a new scheme.
“We knew that in the half court, they’re a really good team,” Arnold said. “We didn’t really want it to be a half-court game. … Apply some pressure, really not allow them to get comfortable in the half court.”
Opening the game with a 5-0 run, Wiskur extended the lead to seven points, 17-10, at the free-throw line with two minutes remaining in the first period.
S-C entered halftime with a 32-24 lead. Sedalia more efficiently converted its defensive pressure into buckets after the break, outscoring Battle 24-6 in the third period en route to a 56-30 advantage.
Lady Tigers sophomore Kiser Pannier had 10 points, sophomore Bailey Brown added eight and senior Sophie Martin finished with seven. At halftime, Wiskur accounted for half of the team’s points.
Funnelling rebounds her direction and celebrating when Wiskur splashed a 3-pointer in the final minutes, Arnold said the effort displayed S-C’s team camaraderie.
“To see how her teammates wanted that for her,” Arnold said. “To see how everybody just cheers everybody on, that encompasses our entire team mantra. It’s exciting.”
The Lady Tigers (12-13) previously defeated Battle 47-39 Dec. 21 at the W-K Holiday Shootout. With the repeat victory, S-C rematches top-seeded Jefferson City. When teams met Jan. 7 in Sedalia, the Lady Jays (21-3) thumped Smith-Cotton 56-23.
“It’s going to take a lot more than a 2-2-1,” Arnold said of the Lady Jays. “We look forward to the challenge. … We’re excited to be in the position.”
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Battle High School.
Smith-Cotton 59, Hickman 40
Smith-Cotton junior Matt Thompson scored 15 points, senior Brett Grupe had 10 and the Tigers secured its first postseason victory since 2016 with a 59-40 final against Hickman in the Class 5 District 9 Tournament.
The Tigers (13-12) advance to face Rock Bridge 6 p.m. Thursday at Battle High School. Smith-Cotton head coach Kevin Thomas said a defensive effort similar to one that limited the Kewpies to 15 second-half points, is necessary to upset the top-seeded Bruins.
“If we can put together a game like that, especially like we did in the second half, we’ll have a chance to shock the world,” Thomas said.
Tied at 18 at the four-minute mark in the second quarter, S-C managed five more points before the break, entering halftime trailing 25-23.
Foster brought Sedalia within one point, 33-32, with a 3-pointer midway through the third. Thompson drew a foul under the cup to put Sedalia ahead 37-35 with 1:54 remaining in the third period. In the fourth, S-C senior Cameron Finley sparked a game-winning run with a long two — increasing the lead to 48-38.
“Our defensive intensity picked up when it was winning time,” said Smith-Cotton head coach Kevin Thomas. “Christian was in foul trouble, Keith was in foul trouble, Dane was in foul trouble, so we almost had to go zone out of necessity, try to keep guys on the floor.
“Luckily, it worked and we were able to hold on.”
The Tigers picked up their first home win of the season Dec. 11 against Hickman, 75-67. Smith-Cotton head coach Kevin Thomas said the team has changed drastically since then.
“We have to rebound by committee,” Thomas said. “Guys have to box out and pay attention to detail.
“I thought we did a good job of limiting them to one-shot opportunities.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
