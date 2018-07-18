This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 15
7:20 p.m.: Jubyris M. Jordan, 23, of Otterville, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor identity theft and operating a vehicle without a valid license. An officer stopped Jordan’s vehicle near West Broadway Boulevard and South Beacon Avenue for expired registration. Jordan reportedly provided a passenger’s name, date of birth and part of a social security number as his own. When the officer learned Jordan’s true identity, a computer search showed he had two active warrants and no license.
10:30 p.m.: Christopher Scott Hellesvig, 50, of the 2800 block of Southgate Loop, received a municipal court summons for a charge of destruction of non-city property. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of West Second Street for a disturbance. Hellesvig reportedly broke into the home using the back door, got into an argument with a person inside and left after an altercation. He reportedly left the back lock broken and damaged the kitchen wood flooring with a burning cigarette. Hellesvig left before the officers’ arrival but later returned and spoke with them. They issued him a municipal court summons.
11:20 p.m.: Reginald E. Jones, 62, of the 300 block of South Engineer Avenue, was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Engineer Avenue for a reported disturbance with weapons. Dispatch relayed that one subject had been cut with a knife and another might attempt self-harm. They arrived and spoke with an injured woman, who had a cut on her left hand. Medical personnel treated her, but she refused to go to the hospital. The officers then made contact with the suspect, Jones. He claimed another subject punched him and he never had a knife. They took him into custody and placed him on hold at the Pettis County Jail.
July 16
1:25 a.m.: Victoria R. Williams, 34, of the 1600 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested on a felony charge of stealing. An officer was dispatched to the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a theft report. Dispatch relayed that management was speaking with the suspect, Williams, when she ran from the store. The officer arrived in the area and found Williams coming from around the corner of a business. He told her he was getting out to talk with her because she was suspected of stealing from a business. Williams reportedly told him she didn’t take anything. The officer detained her, and a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy assisted in finding stolen articles of clothing.
7:55 a.m.: Jimmie Joe Erfurth, 64, of the 1500 block of East Fifth Street, received a municipal court summons for a charge of loud noise. Two officers responded to Erfurth’s residence for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, no disturbance was occurring, but the caller wished to pursue charges against Erfurth for violating the noise ordinance on a routine basis with loud arguments.
11:25 a.m.: Jacob Edward Masters, 32, of the 1300 block of South Murray Avenue, on a charge of driving with a revoked license. An officer stopped Masters’ vehicle in the 800 block of Winchester Drive and verified his license was revoked.
6:05 p.m.: Angel Escobar, 19, of the 200 block of Sixth Street, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor stealing, resisting arrest and minor in possession of alcohol. An officer was dispatched to a store in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a shoplifting report. The suspect, Escobar, reportedly stole alcohol and resisted arrest from officers. The value of the alcohol totaled to $44.89. Officers caught and arrested Escobar before taking him to the Pettis County Jail. They also confirmed he had a failure to appear warrant from the Sedalia Municipal Court.
July 17
5:25 a.m.: Raeley Olivia Dawn Quigley, 20, of the 27000 block of Worth Road, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license. An officer searched Quigley’s license plate number as she drove in front of him on South Lamine Avenue at East Broadway Boulevard. The search showed the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license. He stopped the vehicle and confirmed the driver, Quigley, was the registered owner.
Incidents
July 15
12:50 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of Crescent Drive for a report of property damage. The victim said someone shattered two windows on her minivan between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. This caused an estimated $500 in damage. The officer had no suspects at the time of the report.
5:10 p.m.: A business reported someone had passed a counterfeit $100 bill when paying for services. There was no suspect information at the time of the report.
8:45 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 800 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a theft report. The complainant reported a subject she knew stole a torch lighter valued at $6.99. The complainant identified the suspect and provided video. The officer couldn’t locate the suspect at the time of the report, but he is requesting a municipal court charge of stealing.
July 16
11:40 a.m.: A victim came to the police station to report his wallet and its contents were stolen from his vehicle. He said the theft likely occurred when he left his vehicle unlocked at a convenience store. The wallet contained more than $600 in cash. The officer had no suspects at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
July 15
8:30 p.m.: Robert A. Zegers, 36, of Sedalia, was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault with a weapon. Deputies responded to the 2600 block of Martha Lane for an assault report. Through investigation, they learned Zegers reportedly struck someone on the arm with a garden hoe, causing injury to the person’s forearm.
July 16
9:15 p.m.: Steve Conley Jr. was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and speeding. Deputies stopped Conley’s vehicle on U.S. Route 50 and Chevalier Road and arrested him after an investigation at the scene.
9:40 p.m.: Christopher Hill, of the 1500 block of Crestview Drive, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Heaven McCue was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a valid license. Deputies observed a vehicle pull into a convenience store in the 1600 block of East Broadway Boulevard. They identified the driver as McCue and found through a computer check she didn’t have a valid license. The deputies saw a male subject walking into the business with McCue. An unknown customer at the business identified the male subject as Hill. The deputies took Hill into custody for an active Pettis County warrant. As they escorted him to their vehicle, they reportedly found a glass methamphetamine pipe, marijuana and several pills. A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed a handgun in the passenger’s seat where Hill had been sitting. The deputies are also requesting charges against McCue.
Incidents
July 15
2:40 a.m.: Deputies attempted to stop a black motorcycle in La Monte when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. They lost sight of the suspect. As the deputies searched the area, they found the suspect had wrecked the motorcycle and left his helmet and jail-issued flip flops at the scene. They identified the suspect as Bradley J. Markell, of Sedalia. They had spoken with Markell at a gas station just before he fled from them, wearing the jail-issued flip flops and the same clothes as the suspect they were seeking. The deputies will submit charges against Markell to the Pettis County prosecutor.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 15
1:50 a.m.: Norman S. Bottcher, 54, of Sedalia, was arrested in Benton County on charges of driving while intoxicated and lane violation.
3:35 a.m.: Rosa M. Rodriguez, 41, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving the wrong way on the highway and not having insurance.
10:15 p.m.: Charme Marie M. Komer, 26, of St. Joseph, was arrested in Henry County on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and damage of state property. Troopers also served a misdemeanor warrant from the Osceola Police Department.
10:15 p.m.: Dakota J. Keck, 31, of St. Joseph, was arrested in Henry County on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to properly display license plates. Troopers also served a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant.
July 16
8:30 p.m.: Joseph D. Bushman, 24, of Concordia, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.