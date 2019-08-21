Woman killed in Morgan crash
A woman was killed in a crash in Morgan County Monday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alexis H. Wilson, 21, of Mansfield, was traveling eastbound on state Route 52, three-tenths of a mile east of state Route T, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road.
Wilson overcorrected and her vehicle began skidding and sliding. It traveled off the right side of the road again and struck a truck where it came to rest.
Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:55 p.m.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
