Man arrested for DWI in Sedalia
An Osage Beach man was arrested Monday afternoon after a rollover accident in downtown Sedalia.
According to a Sedalia Police Department report, officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to an accident with injuries at the intersection of East Third Street and South Ohio Avenue.
Branden W. Licardie, 25, was driving south on Ohio Avenue, Carla J. Baldwin, 58, of Sedalia, was driving west on East Third Street and Douglas L. Grandfield, 63, was driving east on West Third Street. Baldwin and Grandfield began proceeding through the intersection with a green light as Licardie approached the intersection and failed to stop for the red light. The front end of Licardie’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of Baldwin’s vehicle, causing it to overturn. Grandfield entered the intersection as Baldwin’s vehicle overturned and the two vehicles collided.
Witnesses told officers that Licardie was driving at a high rate of speed from Main Street onto Ohio Avenue.
A passenger in Grandfield’s vehicle was taken by the Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries. Baldwin and Grandfield reported minor injuries but were not transported.
Investigation revealed that one of the drivers was suspected to be driving while intoxicated. The driver, Licardie, was taken into custody and a search warrant was obtained for a blood sample. Licardie fought with officers and tried to prevent the execution of the search warrant at Bothwell Regional Health Center. He was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Pettis County Jail.
He has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated and tampering with physical evidence. He was issued a $5,000 bond, cash or surety.
Man hurt in Benton crash
An Odessa man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:58 a.m. Monday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Nicholas A. McClure, 22, was driving west in the 23000 block of state Route H in Lincoln when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a mailbox and a culvert with two stone pillars. The vehicle came to rest in the yard of a residence.
McClure was taken by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Woman injured in Johnson wreck
A Warrensburg woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:20 p.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ronda R. Gaela, 59, was driving east on U.S. Route 50 at Northwest 751st Road when she fell asleep. Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, traveled across 250th Road, off the right side again and down an embankment into the tree line.
Gaela, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with moderate injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.