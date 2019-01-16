Teen injured while avoiding deer
A teenager was hurt Monday while avoiding a deer west of Blairstown in Henry County.
Hunter A. Ayler, 18, of Blairstown, was eastbound on Route N at 7:30 p.m. when he swerved to miss the deer, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. He traveled off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Ayler wasn’t wearing a seat belt and had minor injuries. He took a private vehicle to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton.
Cars collide on Route 87
Two vehicles collided, leaving one driver injured, in Moniteau County at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Kathleen M. Imes, 54, of California, was driving east on Route F when she approached the intersection with state Route 87, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
She failed to yield to Robert M. Staton, 46, of California, who was driving south on Route 87. Imes struck Staton’s vehicle in the southbound lane.
She suffered moderate injuries while Staton was unhurt. Both were wearing seat belts during the accident. An ambulance took Imes to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.
Woman, child overturn in Pettis County
A Pettis County crash injured a woman and a child from Sedalia on Tuesday.
Amber D. Aldrich, 27, was driving south on an ice-covered Route M at 7:26 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle south of Route W, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Aldrich and a 6-year-old passenger, Ashton D. McDaniel, suffered minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts during the crash. The Pettis County Ambulance District took them to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
