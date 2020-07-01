One injured in Pettis crash
A Sedalia woman was injured in a crash at 12:35 a.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alma F. Deitas, 48, of Knob Knoster, was driving east on U.S. Route 50, west of Allen Road, when her vehicle struck a deer crossing the road.
Deitas’ passenger, Caroline Meseky, 46, of Sedalia, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Hospital in Independence.
One injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured in a crash at 2:51 p.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, David L. Benwell, 64, of Warrensburg, was driving east on state Route 58, west of Southwest 108st Road, when his vehicle traveled onto the right shoulder. His vehicle returned to the roadway, overcorrected and crossed the centerline. His vehicle then traveled off the side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Benwell was taken by Life Flight to Research Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
