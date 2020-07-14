One injured in Henry crash
A juvenile was injured in a crash at 5:35 p.m. Friday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 13-year-old was driving a motorcycle in the 100 block of Northeast 1100 Road when the driver attempted to navigate a left turn into the driveway and overturned.
The 14-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Golden Valley Emergency Medical Services.
Two injured in Benton crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 6:05 p.m. Friday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Lloyd J. Durham, 63, of Warsaw, was driving west on state Route C at state Route E when another vehicle driven by Frank W. Meyer, 91, of Lincoln, attempted to cross Route C in front of Durham’s vehicle. Durham was unable to avoid striking Meyer’s vehicle.
Durham suffered minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton.
One seriously injured in Benton crash
A woman was seriously injured in a crash at 12:40 a.m. Saturday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, an unknown driver was driving an off-road vehicle in a field off Falling Rock Avenue, north of Fall Lane, when the vehicle overturned, partially ejected a passenger.
The passenger, Deborah Moore, 48, of Warsaw, was seriously injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield by Life Flight.
Two injured in Pettis crash
A Sedalia man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 12:33 p.m. Saturday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Benjamin F. Hinsberger, 63, of Sedalia, was driving a motorcycle south on state Route M at Garrison Road when the vehicle entered a corner and began to overturn. Hinsberger overcorrected and began skidding. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and ejected both occupants.
Hinsberger suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. His passenger, Debra A. Blankenship, 59, of Sedalia, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
Five injured in Johnson crash
Five individuals were injured in a crash at 9 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 15-year-old was driving a vehicle south on state Route FF when they attempted to cross U.S. Route 50 and traveled into the path of another vehicle driven by Justin M. Herr, 20, of Versailles. Herr’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of the juvenile’s vehicle.
In the juvenile’s vehicle, four were injured. A 6-year-old suffered minor injuries, a 15-year-old suffered serious injuries, another 15-year-old suffered minor injuries and Katherin J. Chapin, 38, of Sedalia, suffered minor injuries. All four were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia. Herr also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
One injured in Johnson crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 2:08 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kelsey M. Brown, 23, of Warrensburg, was driving north on state Route WW at Southeast 950 Road when her dog jumped onto her lap, causing her to lose control. Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and came to a rest on its top.
Brown suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by the Pettis County Ambulance District.
One seriously injured in pursuit
A man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 12:25 a.m. Monday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Rayburn P. Webb, 55, of Versailles, was involved in a pursuit and was traveling south on state Route 5, approximately 1 mile south of state Route TT, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned several times.
Webb suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
