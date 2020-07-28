One injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured in a crash at 3:09 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Douglas G. Collins, 34, of Warrensburg, was traveling west on U.S. Route 50 at Northeast 801 County Road behind another westbound vehicle driven by Jane C. Everts, 89, of Knob Noster. Everts began to slow to turn onto Northeast 801 and Collins applied his brakes but began to skid. Collin’s vehicle’s front wheels struck Evert’s rear bumper, causing Collin’s vehicle to overturn.
Collins suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
One seriously injured in Morgan crash
A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a crash at 6:13 p.m. Friday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joshua A. Willoughby, 28, of Sedalia, was driving east on U.S. Route 50, approximately 586 feet east of Overstreet Road, when his vehicle sideswiped an eastbound motorcycle driven by Justin L. Pruett, 29, of Sedalia. Pruett lost control of his vehicle and it overturned, ejecting him.
Pruett suffered serious injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by ambulance.
Sedalia man injured in Johnson crash
A Sedalia man was injured in a crash at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Scott F. Simmons, 61, of Centerview, was driving north on Northwest 601 Road when he traveled through an intersection with U.S. Route 50 and into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Edward L. Spencer, 47, of Sedalia.
Spencer suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by Johnson County Ambulance District.
One seriously injured and arrested in Saline crash
A man was seriously injured and arrested in a crash at 2:25 a.m. Saturday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Anthony W. Wilson, 34, of Versailles, was driving a motorcycle east on I-70 at the 67.6-mile marker when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck the median cables and overturned, ejecting Wilson.
Wilson suffered serious injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by Lifeflight Eagle.
Wilson was arrested for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and careless and imprudent driving involving a vehicle crash.
One injured in Saline crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 3:55 a.m. Saturday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shaquita M. Harris, 24, of Georgia, was driving west on I-70 at the 66-mile marker, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Harris suffered minor injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by Sweet Springs Ambulance District.
One injured in Moniteau crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 10:10 a.m. Saturday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Keith D. Ray, 60, of Lake Ozark, was driving west on state Route C when he failed to yield to a southbound vehicle on state Route 87 driven by Timothy S. Harrison, 54, of Jefferson City. Ray’s vehicle struck Harrison’s.
Harrison’s passenger, Tanya L. Harrison, 51, of Jefferson City, suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City by ambulance.
Two injured in Benton crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Heidi L. Terry, 42, of Utah, was driving north on U.S. 65, south of state Route 7, when she drove into the southbound lane thinking it was an exit. After realizing her mistake, she overcorrected to the right, crossed back into the northbound lanes, and her vehicle overturned.
Terry suffered minor injuries as did her 10-year-old passenger. Both were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
One injured in boating accident
A woman was injured in a boating accident at 12:46 p.m. Saturday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mark D. Steele, 62, of Illinois, was driving a boat northbound at the 6-mile marker of the Gravois Arm when his boat struck a wave, causing an occupant, Shawn M. Bernardoni, 48, of Illinois, to fall out and strike the vessel.
Bernardoni suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by ambulance.
One injured in Henry crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Colt L. Waggoner, 26, of Clinton, was driving south on Southeast 91 Road, one and a half miles south of Southeast 100 Road, when he backed his vehicle into a tree.
His passenger, Katelyn A. Schmidli Keller, 21, of Clinton, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
