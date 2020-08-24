This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 21
11:04 a.m.: Nathan W. Green, 29, was arrested in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue for first-degree tampering with a vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving with a revoked license. An officer ran a license plate of a vehicle parked at a business and it came back as stolen out of Overland Park, Kansas. The officer made contact with the suspect and detained him. The VIN on the vehicle confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Platte County, Missouri. After further investigation, methamphetamine and marijuana were found in the vehicle.
12:52 p.m.: David R. Kawalkowski, 57, of Stover, was arrested in the 3000 block of South Limit Avenue for driving while intoxicated and improper lane usage. A traffic stop was conducted. Following an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
8:39 p.m.: Johnnie S. Sherrell, 59, of the 3500 block of Park Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West 16th Street and South State Fair Boulevard for driving with a revoked license, driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and careless driving.
10:25 p.m.: William Harrison Howe III, of Lincoln, was arrested near the intersection of South Thompson Avenue and East Third Street for driving with a suspended license.
11:42 p.m.: Caleb Paul Bartlett 24, of the 1800 block of South Grand Avenue was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of South Moniteau Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard for driving with a revoked license.
Aug. 22
12:09 a.m.: Anthony Lemar Melton, 32, of the 100 block of Villa Drive, was arrested in the 200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for driving while intoxicated-drugs. An officer observed a vehicle drift across the center of the roadway and stop at South Osage Avenue in the middle of the road. It continued in the middle of the road before turning southbound on South Kentucky Avenue. The officer saw the vehicle had expired plates and initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into a business parking lot. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was impaired by drugs.
2:05 a.m.: Timothy L. Davis, 44, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance. An officer was dispatched to a business for a suspicious person reportedly pulling on doors and looking into windows. The subject was located and methamphetamine was found on the subject.
Aug. 23
2:56 a.m.: Marcus Allen Minnick, 22, of Warrensburg, was arrested near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue for driving while intoxicated. An officer noticed a vehicle at the northbound light of West Broadway Boulevard at South Grand Avenue with its back end about 10 feet past the stop line. The driver made an improper turn onto westbound West Broadway and started drifting into the inside line, crossing over the white line before drifting back into the driving lane. A traffic stop was conducted and after an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated.
8:16 p.m.: Anthony Terrell Jones, 31, of the 100 block of West Morgan Street, was arrested in the 500 block of West Fifth Street for unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault and second-degree property damage. Officers were dispatched for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found several subjects standing in the roadway. It was determined the suspect had chased several subjects with a shovel and broke the glass out of the front door of the residence.
Incidents
Aug. 21
11:18 a.m.: A complainant reported $13,200 worth of unauthorized transactions had been made on a company credit card by an employee of the business. The suspect has not been located.
Aug. 23
1:34 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 3800 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a medical call. Upon arrival, the Sedalia Fire Department told the officer a male subject was transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia by the Pettis County Ambulance District for injuries caused by being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 21
10:40 p.m.: Christie A. Sandidge, of Latham, was arrested in Moniteau County for driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and failure to drive on the right half of the road.
Aug. 22
6:51 a.m.: Christopher J. Shippy, 45, of Centerview, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road.
Aug. 23
2:16 a.m.: David A. Carroll, 21, of Lincoln, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated.
2:22 a.m.: Stephan R. Clark, 41, of Lee’s Summit, was arrested in Morgan County for displaying lights other than prescribed and boating while intoxicated.
8:08 p.m.: Melvin D. Robinson, 75, of Marshall, was arrested in Saline County on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.
