This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 6
7:44 p.m.: Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Seventh Street and Lafayette Boulevard for improper registration and signaling. The driver consented to a search. A small bag of a powdery substance that field tests confirmed to be methamphetamine was found. More methamphetamine, a pipe, and marijuana were found in the vehicle. Robert L. Lynch, 44, of the 100 block of South Park Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
10:00 p.m.: A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle on West Main Street around Gentry Avenue for speed. A check revealed the subject was suspended through Illinois. A bottle of Amax was in plain view in the back seat, leading to a probable cause search that confirmed the bottle of 60 pills. Asher B. Hines, 20, of the 300 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested for driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance.
11:02 p.m.: Officers made contact with a subject in an alley near the intersection of East 11th Street and South Montgomery Avenue. During the investigation, it was revealed the subject was in possession of methamphetamine. Michael E. Barnett, 42, of Sweet Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 7
12:25 a.m.: An officer stopped a subject for riding a bike on the street without a forward-facing white light on the front near the intersection of South Stewart Avenue and West 32nd Street. It was determined the subject had a failure to appear warrant out of Morgan County. A small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe were also found. Quinton N. Gano, 38, of the 1200 block of East 18th Street, was arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:55 p.m.: Officers responded to West Main Street for a report of a domestic disturbance that was discovered by the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. The victim had been transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment. Michael J. Tackitt, 40, of West Main Street, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
11:07 p.m.: An officer observed two subjects with backpacks walking eastbound on West 14th Street crossing South Grand Avenue. Both subjects were walking on the right half of the road, against city ordinance. A consent search of one of the bags revealed methamphetamine, and a pipe was found hidden in their clothing. Jennifer L. Doherty, 43, of the 1400 block of South Kentucky Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
August 8
12:24 a.m.: Officers made contact with an individual who was sitting outside of a closed business and was discovered to have an active parole violation warrant. A search revealed the subject was in the possession of drug paraphernalia. Jerrad T. Gilpin, 26, was arrested for the warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:53 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the intersection of South Limit and West 16th Street in reference to a traffic accident. The subject was out of their vehicle, had the odor of intoxicants on their breath, and was slurring their speech. The subject agreed to take a sobriety test, but once the test started refused. Jack Lamb, 23, of Arkansas, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
August 7
3:18 p.m.: Tieshia M. Thurman, 40, of Raytown, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
