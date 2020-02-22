This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Feb. 18
3:19 a.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle because the officer recognized the driver to have a suspended license in the area of South Ohio Avenue and West Fourth Street. A computer check revealed the driver was suspended. Jonathan D. Burl, 35, of the 24900 block of State Route O, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
10:02 p.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a headlight violation in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South State Fair Boulevard. A computer check revealed the driver had a revoked license. Juan Z. Ubaldo, 20, of the 600 block of East 10th Street, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
10:02 p.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for the driver disobeying a stop sign in the 4100 block of West Main Street. A computer check confirmed the driver had a suspended license. Investigation revealed the driver was in possession of methamphetamine and he was intoxicated. The driver refused to cooperate with the DWI investigation and a blood draw search warrant was obtained. Jose D. J. Estella Contreras, 47, of the 20000 block of Eckles Road, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 19
2:28 a.m.: Officers responded to the 500 block of Dal Whi Mo Court in reference to a domestic disturbance. Cara L. Caldwell, 34, of the 500 block of Dal Whi Mo Court, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
9:18 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to signal in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Ohio Avenue. It was discovered the driver had a suspended license. The officer had the driver step out of the vehicle to perform standard field sobriety tests and the driver said he couldn’t. The driver was arrested and taken to the Sedalia Police Department where he refused to do any tests and a search warrant was obtained for his blood. Christopher R. Floyd, 32, of the 3000 block of Maplewood Circle, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
Feb. 18
1:12 p.m.: An individual reported a theft from a business on Wisconsin Avenue. They stated a male subject entered the business and left without paying for $164 worth of merchandise. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information.
Feb. 19
3:26 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to East Seventh Street in reference to a property damage report. Windows of a car were found broken out with estimated damage of $1,400.
