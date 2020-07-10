This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
July 4
4:41 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the SPD lobby in reference to a property damage report. The complainant stated while they were in a parking lot on West Broadway Boulevard the suspect punched their vehicle, leaving a dent and breaking the side mirror. Charges were referred to the city attorney.
July 5
10:48 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue in reference to a burglary report. The complainant stated at approximately 2 a.m. July 4 their residence was broken into and around $745 worth of items were stolen. The suspects were identified and charges were submitted to the state prosecutor.
July 8
6:20 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of East Ninth Street in reference to a theft. The complainant stated between July 2 and July 8 someone accessed their detached garage and stole property from inside estimated at $7,947.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
July 7
5:47 p.m.: Deputies conducted a vehicle stop for speeding. Ryan Carroll, of Grain Valley, was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
