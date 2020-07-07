This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 6
10:20 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue for a suspicious person complaint. It was determined the suspect had been in several rooms over the weekend he was not supposed to be in. During the evening he had been located in another room where several items were reported missing. Staff also noticed linen items had been taken from the laundry room. The suspect was later located and several items were recovered. Scorpio D. Hernton, 38, of Sedalia, was arrested for first-degree burglary and stealing.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
July 6
8:20 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Elm Hills Boulevard for a trespassing and stalking call. Christopher Cowles, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue for first-degree trespassing, stalking and a Pettis County warrant.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 6
1:52 p.m.: Marshon M. Edmonds, 18, of Swansea, Illinois, was arrested in Saline County for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:52 p.m.: Jalen A. Reeves, 20, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:50 p.m.: Skyler C. Zane, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, driving with a revoked license, an insurance violation, a registration violation and failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in a crash.
