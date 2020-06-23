This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 19
10:26 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of Third Street and Lamine Avenue to assist with a traffic stop. The officer could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from the drivers’ breath. During the investigation, it was determined the suspect was intoxicated. Michael J. Tackitt, 41, of the 1300 block of Fourth Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended/revoked license.
June 20
12:45 p.m.: An officer responded to the 3800 block of South Limit Avenue for a physical disturbance in a vehicle. The suspect from the assault was found and arrested. Mark L. Baker, 48, of Windsor, was arrested for felony third-degree assault and first-degree property damage.
June 21
9:55 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 100 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a reported domestic assault. Koehn L. Isenberg, 26, of the 100 block of East 13th Street, was arrested for third-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor failure to appear.
10:54 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Carr Avenue for a moving violation. The driver threw an item out of the vehicle which was recovered and contained marijuana and methamphetamine. Jacoby I. Gepford, 27, of the 600 block of West Jackson Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
June 22
12:40 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a not working brake light on South Lamine Avenue and East Fifth Street. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle. A syringe was found on the passenger and a bag of methamphetamine was found in his property. James D. Campbell, 30, of the 500 block of East Harvey Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:55 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of North Quincy Avenue in reference to a disturbance. The suspect vehicle left the area but was located at North Quincy Avenue and West Cooper Street. During the investigation, it was determined the suspect had been throwing property at the residence. The suspect kicked in the front door, breaking the plane and entered the residence. The residents then showed the suspect a firearm and he left the area. Gary D. Horn, 35, of the 1300 block of Boonville Road, was arrested for first-degree burglary, harassment, second-degree property damage and trespassing.
Incidents
June 19
5:24 p.m.: While on patrol an officer was waved down by a subject in the 1100 block of Wilkerson Street. The subject stated they found a bone in their yard. The officer was unable to determine if the bone was from an animal or human and it was placed into evidence.
8:57 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on South Limit Avenue in reference to a theft. The caller stated four juveniles had been loitering in the store and when no one was looking one of them reached over a display and stole a bottle believed to have been alcohol and left the store. After the first one left, a second juvenile reached over the display and stole a carton of cigarettes and ran out of the store. The juveniles were not located at the time of the report.
June 20
8:57 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 2700 block of West Main Street in reference to a burglary. The owner stated someone had broken into the business through a front window and then rifled through drawers, stealing $10 in cash. At the time of the report the suspect had not been identified.
9:38 a.m.: An officer responded to a business on West Broadway Boulevard for a burglary. The owner explained someone had forced entry into their business through a garage door and stolen the cash register which contained around $20 in cash. The register was found broken behind another business. A juvenile suspect was developed and state charges are being forwarded to the Pettis County Juvenile Office.
12:44 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the department’s lobby for a report of an assault. The complainant stated earlier in the day a known suspect had run them off the road in the 900 block of South Grand Avenue. The complainant said the suspect then got out of their vehicle and pointed a gun in their face and began threatening them before driving off.
June 21
12:11 p.m.: An officer responded to the 300 block of North Grand Avenue in reference to a burglary. The officer found someone had forced entry into the residence through a rear door, ransacked it and possibly stole items. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
June 19
12:41 p.m.: Charles A. McCollum, 47, of Boonville, was arrested in Saline County for felony driving with a revoked license.
June 20
3:30 p.m.: Seth M. Phillips, 18, of Kansas, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated and failure to comply with an ignition interlock device.
7:33 p.m.: Uliss Pacheco, 23, of Kansas, was arrested in Moniteau County for a Lee’s Summit warrant and no valid license.
June 21
1:47 a.m.: Kendal W. Carmichael, 27, of Springfield, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated.
7:08 p.m.: Marissa D. Rumsey, 30, and Madelyn M. Frazee, 21, both of Tennessee, were arrested in Saline County for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:35 p.m.: Johnny L. Jones, 44, of Tennessee, was arrested in Saline County for possession of counterfeit money.
