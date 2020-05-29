This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 27
8:08 a.m.: An officer took a report in the SPD lobby from an individual regarding a dispute over money that had been occurring since September. The subject reported being scammed out of a total of $137,400.
12:11 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having license plates near the intersection of South Harrison Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard. The driver was found to have a revoked license. Kevin A. Clark, 40, of Hughesville, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
7:23 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for an expired temporary tag on North Ohio Avenue at East Pettis Street. During the stop, a small amount of marijuana and another controlled substance were located inside the driver’s purse. Cheyanne Wiser, 19, of the 300 block of McAnally Circle, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
11:14 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Fourth Street and South Lafayette Avenue for a license violation. Prior to pulling over, the driver threw items out of the vehicle, which were recovered. The items recovered were methamphetamine and marijuana. Alexander C. Bradley, 35, of the 1200 block of South Moniteau Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 27
11:50 a.m.: Blake D. Jenkins, 17, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
11:50: a.m.: Vernon A. McKinney, 36, of Kansas City, was arrested in Benton County for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
May 28
12:05 a.m.: Kristopher L. Sutton, 34, of Brookfield, was arrested in Benton County for felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
