This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Nov. 21
10:02 a.m.: Officers responded to the 200 block of West Seventh Street for a report of gunshots. Contact was made with witnesses who said a male subject fired shots from a moving vehicle at a male in a parking lot. The shooter was identified and located. Brandon M. Lynch, 19, of Sedalia, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and first-degree assault.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Nov. 20
2:59 p.m.: Christopher S. White, 36, of Lee’s Summit, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.
