This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 6
3:19 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 14th Street and South Ohio Avenue due to an unrestrained child being in the front seat. A computer check revealed the driver had two warrants for their arrest. Rodrigo Quetzecua-Marcos, 25, of the 1800 block of South Montgomery Avenue, was arrested for the warrants, driving while revoked, and transporting a child without a restraining system under sixteen years of age.
March 7
3:11 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having plate lights around West 17th Street and South Vermont Avenue. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana wax and cocaine. Miguel A. Chavez, 22, of the 1800 block of South Vermont Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Javier A. Reyes, 19, of Main Street, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
9:35 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Rebar Road for an in-progress property damage and theft complaint. Employees reported a subject had broken a bottle of liquor, stolen a separate bottle of liquor and then fled the business. The subject was located near the business. Joseph E. Fore, 37, of the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue, was arrested for stealing and first-degree property damage.
10:34 p.m.: An officer conducted a warrant check in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue. The subject was arrested on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. A search revealed pipes used for methamphetamine with the drug in two of the pipes. James E. Chapman, 32, of the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue, was arrested for the warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 8
12:22 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business on South Ohio Avenue for a disturbance. The victim stated they were assaulted by another individual. The suspect Whitney L. Douglas, 32, of the 3200 block of Brianna Boulevard, was arrested for assault.
1:42 p.m.: An officer was dispatched for a man beating another individual near the intersection of South Limit Avenue and West 32nd Street. The individual had ran to a business after the incident. Upon arrival, the officer found the individual to be uncooperative but four witnesses to the incident gave the same general story. Mikee R. Wilson, 22, of the 30600 block of Ball Road, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Incidents
March 6
4:30 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street for a subject check. It was reported two males were walking through the area and one was in possession of a handgun and smelled like marijuana. Contact was made with the subjects at Main Street and Vermont Avenue. The odor of marijuana was present on one individual and he was also in possession of a handgun. After further investigating the officer seized the handgun and recovered a marijauna roach the individual had been smoking. The suspect was released from the scene pending the filing of state charges.
March 7
7:03 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the city’s compost site at 27882 State Route U in regards to a burglary which had occurred overnight. The front window of the office building was broken out and a city flip phone was stolen. There was no suspect information at the time of the report.
11:57 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of South Harrison Avenue in regards to a found gun. The officer found a Marksman BB gun which was badly rusted and would not fire when the officer attempted to clear it. The gun was entered into found property.
12:47 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for the report of a hit and run accident involving a parked vehicle. The complainant stated between 12:35 and 12:45 p.m. they were in the business and when they came back to their vehicle they noticed their rear bumper and tail light was damaged on their vehicle. The value of the damage is estimated at $700-$800. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
March 6
10 a.m.: Jason B. Robertson, 47, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of child pornography, felony possession of a controlled subtance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 7
1:58 a.m.: Becky J. Silvestro, 53, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
March 8
10:55 p.m.: Cordero V. Anderson, 19, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and no driver’s license.
