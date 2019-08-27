Two seriously injured in Saline County crash
Two Kentucky women were seriously injured in a crash at 5:20 p.m. Aug. 23 in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, two vehicles driven by Memory Malumba, 23, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Dylan L. Williams, 30, of Kansas, were traveling westbound on I-70 at the 82.6 mile marker.
The traffic began to slow due to congestion and Williams also started to slow. Malumba did not slow down and her vehicle overtook William’s and struck the rear of his vehicle.
Malumba suffered moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Saline County Emergency Medical Services. Two of her passengers, Christene Malumba, 17, of Louisville, and Deborah Ngula, 25, of Louisville, were both seriously injured. Christene was taken to University Hospital by Saline County EMS and Ngula was taken to University Hospital by Sweet Springs Emergency Medical Services.
Three seriously injured in Saline crash
Three people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 24 in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, David O. Griffitt, 79, of Slater, was driving south on Lotus Avenue at state Route C when he crossed the centerline on a hillcrest. Griffith’s vehicle struck another vehicle, driven by Kevin A. Brumley, 29, of Slater, head-on, causing Griffitt’s vehicle to overturn.
David Griffitt and his passenger, Cynthia M. Griffitt, 73, of Slater, were both seriously injured. David was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Slater Emergency Medical Services and Cynthia was taken by Life Flight to University Hospital.
Brumley was also seriously injured and was taken by Life Flight to University Hospital.
Warrensburg man arrested for DWI
A Warrensburg man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a two-vehicle accident Sunday in Saline County that left a woman with serious injuries.
According to a Missouri State Highway Police report, Robert M. Blithe Jr., 28, of Warrensburg, was driving southbound on U.S. Route 65 at state Route H at 4:54 p.m. when he stopped in the roadway, reversed, and turned left. Blithe turned into the path of another southbound vehicle driven by Evelyn L. Evans, 46, of Marshall.
Blithe suffered moderate injuries and one of his passengers, Shelby L. Bushell, 21, of Odessa, suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Saline County Emergency Medical Services.
The report shows neither were wearing safety devices.
According to a MSHP arrest report, Blithe was arrested for second-degree assault, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, careless and imprudent driving, and no seat belt.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
