Three injured in Johnson crash
Three individuals were injured in a crash at 1:35 p.m Thursday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Karlie B. Moore, 21, of Holden, was driving north on state Route 131 at Northwest 200th Road when she failed to slow as another vehicle was attempting to navigate a turn. Moore’s vehicle struck the rear of the vehicle driven by Patrick M. Bertholf, 50, of Belton.
Moore and her passenger, Michael M. Glenn, 23, of Holden, both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by private vehicle. Bertholf also suffered minor injuries and was taken to WMMC by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Two injured in Moniteau crash
Two individuals were injured, one seriously, in a crash at 6:17 p.m. Thursday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Douglas K. Wendt, 55, of Prairie Home, was driving south on state Route 179, six-tenths of a mile north of state Route P, when he crossed the center of the road and then traveled back into his lane of traffic. At the same time, a northbound vehicle driven by Regan M. Muri, 28, of Jamestown, traveled to the left into Wendt’s lane. Both vehicles struck head-on.
Muri suffered serious injuries and was taken by Air Care to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Wendt suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital by ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
