Three injured in Johnson accident
Three individuals were injured in an accident at 5:20 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Marshall D. Early, 85, of Bates City, was driving southbound on state Route Z when he failed to yield to a westbound vehicle driven by Brandon H. Cassity, 24, of Pleasant Hill, as Early attempted to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 50. Early’s vehicle crossed into the path of Cassity’s vehicle and was struck in the side.
Cassity was seriously injured and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District. Marshall Early suffered moderate injuries and his passenger, Martha A. Early, 80, of Bates City, suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by JCAD.
One injured in Johnson accident
A man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 11:47 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brett T. Jones, 28, of Warrensburg, was driving east on state Route DD at Knob Noster State Park when his vehicle struck the rear of another eastbound vehicle driven by Michala H. Comer, 49, of Warrensburg.
Comer’s occupant, Bradley A. Comer, 52, of Warrensburg, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
