Woman injured on ice-covered roadway
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:10 a.m. Friday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alexis C. Mullins, 18, of Versailles, was driving east on state Route 52, a half-mile west of Stevenson Lane, when her vehicle slid on the ice-covered road. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the highway and struck a fence.
Mullins suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
One injured in I-70 crash
A man suffered minor injuries in a crash at 6:40 a.m. Sunday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Michael L. Howard, 36, of Wisconsin, was driving west on Interstate 70 at the 82-mile marker when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. It then struck an embankment, traveled back onto the road, and overturned. The vehicle came to a rest on the passenger side, blocking the westbound lanes.
Howard’s passenger, Don Bagwell, 58, of Georgia, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Saline County Ambulance District.
Woman injured in Moniteau County accident
A woman was injured at 11:45 a.m. Monday in a single-vehicle accident in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Aubrey K. Beck, 18, of Tipton, was driving west on U.S. Route 50 at Pan Jones Road when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree and sign.
Beck suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Capital Regional Hospital in Jefferson City.
Two injured in single-vehicle crash
Two men were injured in a crash at 1:14 p.m. Monday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joseph E. Alvanese, 34, of St. Louis, was driving east on U.S. Route 70 at U.S. Route 65 when his vehicle traveled off the road and struck a ditch.
Alvanese suffered moderate injuries and his passenger, Trevor E. Zak, 31, of St. Louis, suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Saline County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
