Four injured in Benton crash
Four individuals were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Susan M. Chiles, 47, of Warsaw, was driving northbound on U.S. Route 65, just south of the Pettis/Benton county line, when she slowed for a traffic crash ahead. Her vehicle was then overtaken and struck in the rear by another northbound vehicle driven by Josef W. Black.
Black suffered minor injuries. Chiles and her juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries. Her other passenger, Shirly J. Johnson, 68, of Warsaw, suffered moderate injuries. All four were taken by emergency medical services to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
One injured in Morgan County crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jessica B. Calton, 31, of Versailles, was driving eastbound on McCasland Road, a quarter-mile west of Ritchie Road, when her vehicle slid off the road and struck a tree.
Calton suffered moderate injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City by ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
