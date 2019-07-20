Man arrested for DWI after Morgan County crash
A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Thursday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Leviticus N. Brown, 28, of Stover, was traveling southbound on state Route T July 18 at 2:20 a.m., when his vehicle slid off the left side of the roadway. It then struck a MoDOT sign, traveled off a bridge, struck an embankment and overturned before coming to a rest on Route T, 3.8 miles south of state Route 52.
Brown and his passenger, Kaia King, 25, of Stover, suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Brown was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated involving physical injury, failure to comply with a court order of protection, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and driving while suspended or revoked.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
