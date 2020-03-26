Four injured in Henry County crash
Four individuals were injured in a crash at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Clayton L. Close, 17, of Windsor, was driving west on state Route 13, east of Northeast 1281 Road, when his vehicle traveled over a hillcrest. His vehicle then struck a westbound buggy driven by Jay A. Wagler, 36, of Windsor. Both came to rest on the right side of the road.
Wagler suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Pettis County Ambulance District. Three of his juvenile passengers all suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital, two by Lifeflight Eagle and one by Air-Evac Ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.