One injured in Henry accident
A woman was injured in an accident at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Crystal A. Lowe, 39, of Deepwater, was driving north on state Route 13 at state Route 52 when she lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle came to rest against a tree.
Lowe suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.