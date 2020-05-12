One injured in Morgan crash
A man was injured in a crash at 1:40 p.m. Friday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Edward L. Coleman, 78, of Versailles, was attempting to cross state Route 135 at Peter Pan Road from a private driveway when another northbound vehicle driven by Jessica N. Reed, 25, of Versailles, struck his vehicle.
Coleman suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital by private conveyance.
Three injured in Pettis Crash
Three individuals were injured in a crash at 2:53 p.m. Friday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Blake D. Jenkins, 17, of Warsaw, was driving north on U.S. Route 65, south of 32nd Street, when he attempted to avoid stop sticks and entered the southbound lanes. He then struck a southbound vehicle driven by Nikolay D. Yeremenko, 70, of La Monte, which then struck another southbound vehicle driven by Levi S. Begley, 26, of Lebanon.
Jenkins suffered serious injuries and refused treatment but was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. His passenger Trevor J. Jenkins, 25, of Sedalia, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to MU as well. Yeremenko suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.
One injured in Pettis crash
A man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 7:57 a.m. Saturday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles W. Muriuki, 40, of St. Louis, was turning from south U.S. Route 65 onto Rebar Road when another vehicle driven by Billy D. Splane, 58, of Cheyanne, Wyoming, failed to yield to the vehicle and struck Muriuki’s vehicle.
Splane suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by the Pettis County Ambulance District.
One injured in Henry crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 9:25 a.m. Saturday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Cody J. Sheir, 17, of Clinton, was driving east on state Route 7 at state Route AA when his vehicle traveled off the road and struck a ditch.
Sheir’s passenger, Alberata R. Mahalovich, 18, of Lincoln, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by emergency medical services.
One arrested in Johnson crash
A man was arrested in a crash at 6:31 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Harry E. Peeples, 56, of Sweet Springs, was driving a 2019 Polaris east on Northeast 105th Road, west of Northeast 1301st Road, when he failed to negotiate a turn and his vehicle overturned.
Peeples suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Peeples was arrested at 7:25 p.m. for felony driving while intoxicated and unlawfully operating a recreational off-highway vehicle on a highway.
Woman injured in Henry accident
A woman was injured in a crash at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Cynthia K. Bonar, 66, of Clinton, was driving a 49CC Mini 3 Wheel Cycle in the 500 block of Southeast 741st Road and was partially ejected as she accelerated.
Bonar suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
