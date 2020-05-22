Two Sedalians injured in Pettis crash
Two Sedalians were injured in a crash at 5:52 a.m. Thursday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Cynthia J. Snow, 54, was driving south on state Route T at Drake Road when her vehicle left the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Snow and her passenger Richard A. Gerloff, 24, both suffered moderate injuries. Snow refused treatment at the scene and Gerloff was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
