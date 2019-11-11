Two hurt in Henry County
Two men were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:25 p.m. Friday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mitchell T. Ransdell, 50, of Appleton City, and John R. Binyon, 78, of Osceola, were both driving south on state Route 7, about 1,200 feet south of Northwest 900 Road. Ransdell’s vehicle overtook and struck the rear of Binyon’s vehicle.
Binyon and his passenger, Aaron A. Brightwell, 43, of Clinton, were taken by Garden City Ambulance to Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville with minor injuries.
Reports indicate all involved were wearing a seat belt.
Multiple injuries in Johnson crash
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joseph T. Dowdy, 21, of Garden City, was driving east on state Route 2 when he failed to yield the right of way to Steven W. Schelp, 66, of Emma, who was driving south on state Route 13.
Schelp, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries. Dowdy and a passenger, Michael A. Wasapta, 23, of Garden City, suffered minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene. Another passenger, Jessica M. Hale, 23, of Garden City, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Research Medical Center in Kansas City with moderate injuries.
Grain Valley woman hurt in crash
A Grain Valley woman suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 8:25 a.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Victoria A. Miller, 61, of Warrensburg, was driving west on U.S. Route 50 at Northwest 1438 Road when she lost control of her vehicle on the ice-covered road. It then traveled across the median and struck an eastbound vehicle, driven by Jasmine D. Rockwell, 21, head-on. Rockwell’s vehicle overturned.
Rockwell, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Lincoln residents injured in Henry
Two Lincoln residents suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James D. Page, 72, was driving south on state Route 7 when he approached a stop sign and lost control of his vehicle. It slid into the path of a westbound vehicle on state Route C driven by James F. Butler, 40, of Waynesville. Page’s vehicle traveled off the road and struck a road sign.
Page and a passenger, Jerri L. Page, 70, were taken by Golden Valley Ambulance to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton.
Man hurt in Pettis accident
An Edwards man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Michael J. Carter, 38, was driving north on U.S. Route 65, north of Spring Garden Road, when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice- and snow-covered road. The vehicle left the road and struck an embankment.
Carter, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.
Stover woman injured in accident
A Stover woman suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 12:53 p.m. Monday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Cierra A. Kelly, 24, was driving north on state Route T approaching the intersection of state Route 52. Kelly failed to stop at the stop sign as her vehicle skidded and slid into the path of an eastbound vehicle on Route 52 driven by Raymond Lichtenauer, 75, of Stover. Lichtenauer’s vehicle struck Kelly’s vehicle, causing it to slide and travel off the south side of Route 52. Lichtenauer’s vehicle began skidding and sliding, traveling off the north side of Route 52.
Kelly was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center for her injuries.
The report indicates it is unknown if either driver was wearing a seat belt.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
