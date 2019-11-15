One injured in Johnson crash
A Kansas man was injured in a vehicle accident at 7 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Cameron G. Russell, 24, of Kansas, was driving westbound on U.S. Route 50, east of Northwest 601 Road, when he became fatigued and his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. His vehicle then became airborne, overturned, and struck a sign.
Russell suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
