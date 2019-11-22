Two injured in Henry County crash
Two people were injured in a crash at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Troy A. Martin, 51, of Clinton, was driving eastbound on state Route CC, 510 feet after County Road 101, when his vehicle crossed the center of the road into the path of a vehicle driven by Cory J. Beasley, 25, of Windsor. After impact, Martin’s vehicle began to rotate and came to rest on the left side of the road. Beasley’s vehicle continued straight and came to a controlled stop.
Martin suffered minor injuries and denied emergency medical services. Beasley also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by private vehicle.
One injured in single-vehicle accident
A man was injured in an accident involving an animal at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christopher L. Lucas, 33, of Whiteman Air Force Base, was driving north on state Route 23, north of state Route DD, when his vehicle struck an animal in the roadway.
Lucas suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by a private party.
Two injured in Johnson crash
Two people were injured in a vehicle accident at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Abbigale R. Howe, 18, of Holden, was driving north on state Route 131. Another vehicle, driven by Jimmie D. Austin, 79, of Kingsville, was also traveling north on state Route 131 and was stopped, preparing to turn onto Northwest 200th Road. Howe’s vehicle struck the rear of Austin’s.
Howe suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Johnson County Ambulance District. Austin suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment on scene.
The report states Howe was not wearing a safety device.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
