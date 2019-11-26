Sedalia woman injured in Pettis accident
A Sedalia woman was injured in a vehicle accident 12:36 p.m. Friday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mildred L. Brown, 61, was driving south on U.S. Highway 65, south of Smasal Road, when she slowed. Another vehicle driven by Richard F. Martin, 41, of Arkansas, struck the back of Brown’s vehicle.
Brown suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Pettis County Ambulance District.
One injured in Johnson accident
A woman was injured in an accident at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kelly A. Peeples, 56, of Sweet Springs, was driving southbound on Northwest 1601 Road near U.S. Route 50 when her vehicle traveled into the path of another vehicle and struck it. The other vehicle was driven by Cheryl M. Cartmill, 61, of Kingsville.
Peeples suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by private vehicle.
One injured in single-vehicle crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a Benton County crash at 10:03 p.m. Sunday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Phillip J. Gibson, 24, was traveling eastbound on state Route MM, west of Tanglewood Avenue, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Gibson overcorrected, causing the vehicle to return to the road and travel off the left side of the road. The vehicle then overturned and struck a tree.
Gibson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Warsaw/Lincoln Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
