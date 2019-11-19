One injured in Benton accident
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:20 a.m. Friday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tiffany J. Baker, 40, of Warsaw, was driving westbound on state Route BB at Fitzpatrick Road when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Baker then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to return to the road, cross the centerline, and travel off the left side of the road and overturn.
Baker suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District.
One seriously injured in Pettis accident
A man was seriously injured in an accident at 1:40 a.m. Saturday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, David A. Singleton, 34, of Clinton, was driving westbound on state Route AA at Binder Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. His vehicle then overturned and struck a tree.
Singleton suffered serious injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by Lifeflight Eagle.
Man injured in single-vehicle accident
A man was injured in an accident at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, John C. Mathes, 54, of Edwards, was driving southbound on U.S. Route 65 at Balke Road when he failed to stop at an intersection and went off the right side of the road. His vehicle then struck a road sign, crossed Balke Road, and overturned.
Mathes suffered serious injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District.
One injured in Johnson accident
A man was injured in an accident at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Scott R. Myers, 31, of Concordia, was driving south at State Route H and Northwest 1150th Road when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. Myers overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway.
Myers suffered minor injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by Higginsville Emergency Medical Services.
One injured in Henry accident
A man was moderately injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:50 p.m. Sunday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James E. Sells, 59, of Crane, was traveling south on state Route 13, before bridge A5388, when he swerved to avoid a deer in the road. His vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a bridge and guardrail. His vehicle then returned to the road and traveled off the left side of the road.
Sells suffered moderate injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City by emergency medical services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
