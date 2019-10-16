Two seriously injured in Benton County crash
Two adults and three children were injured in a crash Tuesday night in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alexandria D. Moore, 26, of Humansville, was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 65 at Osage River Bridge.
Moore’s vehicle crossed over the centerline and struck another vehicle driven by Randy D. Marquess, 54, of Sedalia, head-on. Marquess’s vehicle was propelled off the roadway and struck a guardrail.
Moore and her passenger Brent A. Roberts, 37, of Osceola, both suffered serious injuries. Moore was taken to Cox Memorial Hospital by air ambulance and Roberts was taken to Research Medical Center also by air ambulance.
Three juveniles in Moore’s vehicle suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital by air ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.