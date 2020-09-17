Two injured in tractor accident
Two individuals were injured in a tractor accident at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Robert W. Venzant, 29, of West Memphis Crittenden, Arkansas, was driving a tractor south on state Route 5 and was attempting to make a right turn onto U.S. Route 50 when all of the right trailer tires of the towed unit traveled into the ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Venzant suffered minor injuries and his passenger, Latinga S. Nelson, 43, of West Memphis Crittenden, Arkansas, suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by ambulance.
One injured in Morgan crash
A man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Andrew A. Ernsberger, 19, of Stover, was driving south on state Route 135, north of the state Route J north junction, while another vehicle driven by Charles F. Hayden, 89, of Stover, was driving north. When the vehicles met, they struck each other’s mirrors. The mirror of Ernsberger’s vehicle broke off, entered the cabin and struck Ernsberger.
Ernsberger suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City by private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
