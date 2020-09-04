Juvenile injured in Johnson crash
A 16-year-old was injured in a crash at 5:59 a.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old was driving northbound on state Route 23, a half-mile north of state Route W, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
The juvenile suffered moderate injuries and was transported in a private vehicle
One injured in Benton crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 9:55 a.m. Friday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Martha R. French, 47, of Warsaw, was driving east on state Route BB, east of Honey Bear Loop, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck the ditch.
French suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by Warsaw/Lincoln Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
