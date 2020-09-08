Two injured in Morgan crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 3:40 p.m. Friday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, John P. Leach, 67, of Shawnee, Kansas, was driving north on state Route 135 when he made a left turn toward Ivy Bend Road and crossed into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by Donal R. Doyon, 73, of Kansas City, causing the vehicles to impact each other. Doyon’s vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and struck a concrete block. Leach’s vehicle also traveled off the west side and came to a rest on the shoulder.
Leach suffered moderate injuries and Doyon’s passenger, Betty J. Doyon, 69, of Kansas City, suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
One injured in four-vehicle crash
A woman was injured in a four-vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. Friday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Martha A. Witte, 79, of Stover, was driving west on state Route 52, about 1,000 feet east of state Route T, when she rear-ended another westbound vehicle driven by Kyle D. Hedrick, 31, of Stover. This pushed Hedrick’s vehicle into another westbound vehicle driven by Kevin A. Smith, 37, of Warsaw, which pushed his vehicle into another westbound vehicle driven by Devon W. Byler, 24, of Cole Camp.
Witte suffered minor injuries and was taken to Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Sedalia man killed in Katy Trail crash
A Sedalia man was killed in a crash at 6:09 p.m. Friday in Cooper County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Chris M. Eye, 43, of Sedalia, was driving east on the Katy Trail, approximately one mile west of state Route BB, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Eye suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Cooper County Coroner James Hurt.
One seriously injured in Johnson crash
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 10:11 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kenneth W. Foster, 84, of Warrensburg, was driving north on state Route 13, three-tenths of a mile south of Northwest County Road 875, when he stopped waiting to turn left. Another northbound vehicle driven by Heather D. Seaman, 41, of Sedalia, became distracted and did not see Foster and struck the back of his vehicle. Foster’s vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and struck a mailbox and barbed wire fence. Seaman’s vehicle traveled off the west side of the road.
Foster suffered serious injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by Johnson County Ambulance District.
One injured and arrested in Benton crash
A woman was injured and arrested in a crash at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mary J. Magallan, 46, of Independence, was driving north on U.S. Route 65, just south of state Route 7, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting Magallan.
Magallan suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District.
Magallan was arrested at 8:14 p.m. in Benton County by the MSHP for felony driving while intoxicated, felony leaving the scene, driving with a revoked license, failure to drive on the right side of the road resulting in a crash and no seat belt.
Man injured in Morgan crash
A man was injured in a crash at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 14-year-old was driving a UTV on Twin Bays Road, 10 feet after Fleener Drive, when his vehicle skidded out of control and overturned.
The passenger, Michael D. Walsh, 40, of Warrensburg, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by ambulance.
Three injured in Moniteau crash
Three individuals were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:50 p.m. Saturday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Andrea Medrano, 19, of O’Fallen, was driving east on U.S. Route 50, a quarter-mile east of Snorgrass Road, when her vehicle traveled into the westbound lane and struck a westbound vehicle head-on driven by Evan J. Reinert, 26, of Syracuse.
Medrano was seriously injured and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by MU Air. Her passenger, Amelia M. Bakker, 18, of Wentzville, was moderately injured and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs. Reinert suffered minor injuries and refused treatment on scene.
Two injured in Saline crash
Two individuals were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:05 a.m. Sunday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, John A. O’Connor, 22, of Hazelwood, was driving westbound on I-70 at U.S. Route 65 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a bridge face and guard rail.
O’Connor and his passenger, Tanjnae’ M. Kibble, 24, of St. Louis, suffered minor injuries and were both taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.
One injured in Morgan crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 8:05 p.m. Sunday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tara A. Vandever, 47, of Sibley, was driving north on state Route W, north of state Route AA, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Vandever suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
