This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 27
5:43 p.m.: An officer responded to the intersection of East Sixth Street and South Brown Avenue in regards to a disturbance with weapons. Robert C. Paxton, 49, of the 800 block of West 20th Street, was arrested at the scene for eight counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance and eight counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Incidents
July 29
10:07 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the lobby of the Sedalia Police Department in regards to an assault which had occurred in the 1300 block of South Osage Avenue. Both parties had sustained minor injuries, though one attacked the other with a circular saw and metal pole. Both parties declined medical treatment. A warrant application was submitted for charges.
July 30
2:04 p.m.: A firearm was found in a business on West Broadway Boulevard. The firearm was rendered safe and seized for safekeeping. It was logged into evidence and contact with the owner is being attempted.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
June 13
4:32 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of U.S. Route 50 and Beacon Avenue. This led to a pursuit of the vehicle. At the time of the report all parties involved had been identified and the investigation was still ongoing.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 30
7:44 p.m.: Kerri L. Adkins, 51, of Thayer, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated.
