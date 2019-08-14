This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 9
4:34 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the area of East 10th Street and South Lafayette Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle theft. The caller reported someone had taken their vehicle from a business and it was now disabled in the area. The car was found and the occupant was identified. A computer check revealed the occupant had a U.S. extradition warrant for his arrest from Nebraska and a suspended license. He was also found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Isaac W. Anderson, 43, was arrested for being a fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Aug. 10
9:35 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 13th Street for the report of a domestic disturbance. The victim said the suspect had assaulted her and was in the driveway intoxicated. The victim had noticeable injuries. Contact was made with the assailant on East 13th Street near South Engineer Avenue. The suspect was intoxicated and resisted arrest. Warren A. Downs, 31, of the 500 block of East 13th Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault, driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and driving while suspended.
6:45 p.m.: An officer responded to the 700 block of North Osage Avenue for a disturbance. One of the subjects had two failure to appear warrants. Kiersten Q. Hayworth, 22, of the 700 block of North Osage Avenue, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 11
3:59 p.m.: An officer conducted a subject check on a subject walking in the area of Wilkerson Street and South Stewart Avenue who they recognized to have several Sedalia Municipal Court warrants. The suspect fled on foot and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. The warrants were confirmed and further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of methamphetamine. Gary D. Spradley, 40, of the 2100 block of South Washington Avenue, was arrested for three warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.
9:25 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Seventh Street. Dispatchers reported hearing yelling and screaming over the 911 line. The officer contacted several people in the yard of the residence who said they had been threatened by a man in the upstairs of a building. The officer also made contact with three occupants of the building who said they were threatened by the subject. While placing the suspect under arrest, he struggled and attempted to head-butt one of the officers. Sean S. Burke, 48, of the 400 block of Seventh Street, was arrested for four counts of harassment to frighten or disturb another person, felony resisting arrest, and four counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Incidents
Aug. 10
8:10 p.m.: An officer responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Kentucky Avenue. The caller reported one of the vehicles had left the scene. The second driver and a witness had stopped. It was reported the first vehicle had been north on Kentucky Avenue from the light when a westbound vehicle pulled out and struck it. The vehicle then left the area. The vehicle that left was reported to be a white Chrysler 200 with a Missouri temporary license plate.
Aug. 11
12:16 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to East 14th Street in reference to a theft of a vehicle. The victim reported their blue Nissan Titan had been stolen overnight from their driveway.
Aug. 12
5:55 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to Liberty Park Stadium in reference to a burglary. A Sedalia Parks and Recreation supervisor said overnight someone entered the stadium by cutting a fence. The burglar ransacked the concession area, breaking doors and locks, and stole multiple concession items. The suspect(s) had not been identified at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Aug. 9
8:45 p.m.: Deputies and a Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force detective attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. Route 50 and New York Avenue. When the vehicle failed to stop deputies pursued the vehicle east on U.S. Route 50 at speeds below the speed limit. The driver was identified as Tristan W. Dawson, who started to pick up speed east on U.S. Route 50 until he pulled into a parking lot. A Sedalia Police officer was parked on Harding Avenue and Sedalia officers and Pettis County deputies took Dawson and a passenger into custody. Deputies located a large amount of a crystal substance and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Dawson was arrested and later charged with felony resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He was issued a $15,000 bond. His passenger, Adam Moseley, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and issued a $7,500 bond.
