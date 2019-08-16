This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Aug. 14
2:15 p.m.: Officers took a report from an individual who said they were the victim of a sex crime at a business in the 100 block of West Third Street. The suspect illegally gained access to the building and exposed themselves to the individual, following them through the business. Officers were able to identify the subject through video footage. The suspect confessed, claiming limited recollection of the incident because he claimed to be blackout drunk. Damon R. Pettis, 30, of the 1100 block of South Lamine Avenue, was arrested for first-degree burglary, first-degree sexual misconduct, and harassment to frighten or disturb another person.
