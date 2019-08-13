This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 8
7:22 p.m.: An officer initiated a stop on a scooter for failing to signal a turn. During the stop, the driver was found to have a suspended license. A search revealed several pills identified as controlled substances on the driver. Shawn W. Miller, 43, of the 1100 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
10:22 p.m.: Officers responded to a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard in reference to a theft. An individual had concealed items and removed them from their packages. CDs had been damaged to the point where they could not be resold totaling approximately $122.19. Sarah J. Haulotte, 71, of the 22000 block of Westmoreland Street, was arrested for shoplifting and second-degree property damage.
Incidents
Aug. 7
5:20 p.m.: An officer responded to the 500 block of South Park Avenue to investigate reported property damage. The victim said sometime between the evening of Aug. 6 and that morning, someone shot a BB at a glass window of their residence, causing damage to the window. There were no suspects at the time of the police report.
Aug. 9
4:08 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Osage Avenue for a report of a burglary. The victim said they came home from work and found someone had entered their home, damaged and stolen $399 worth of items. There were no suspects at the time of the police report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 8
12:26 p.m.: Christina M. Burriss, 36, of Sedalia, was arrested in Henry County for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor warrant from the Clinton Police Department.
10:55 p.m.: Jeffrey W. Bales, 41, of Rocky Comfort, was arrested in Pettis County for a charge of third-degree domestic assault.
Aug. 10
1:48 p.m.: Yolanda G. Muss, 47, and Darrell K. Muss, 47, both of Louisville, Kentucky, were both arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:07 p.m.: Cristian Rodriguez, 23, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive within signal lane.
11:45 p.m.: Paul B. Lillard, 54, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated, speeding 105 in a 65 zone, and no seat belt.
Aug. 11
1:35 a.m.: Isaiah R. Coon, 20, of Trenton, was arrested in Pettis County for a charge of stealing $750 or more.
3:22 p.m.: Cyrus E. Ratliff, 68, of Liberty, was arrested in Benton County for boating while intoxicated.
6:37 p.m.: Richard J. Burkemper, 51, of Jefferson City, was arrested in Morgan County for boating while intoxicated.
12:52 a.m.: Clinton J. Harvey, 48, of Gravois Mills, was arrested in Morgan County for felony driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash, no seatbelt, and no insurance.
