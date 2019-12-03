This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Nov. 28
12:40 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle disobey two stop signs on West 16th Street and a stop was initiated in the 100 block of East 16th Street. The driver was found to have a suspended driving status and they were placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle due to the odor of marijuana revealed marijuana and methamphetamine. Larry R. Howard, 45, of the 25000 block of Coffey Road, was arrested for driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.
12:52 a.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West 15th Street and South Kentucky Avenue for an equipment violation. During a search of the driver, a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance was found which tested positive for methamphetamine. Dale L. Turley, 51, of the 23000 block of Flint Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 29
5:20 p.m.: Sedalia police responded to the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Quincy Avenue for a vehicle accident. The occupants of one of the vehicles fled the scene and were eventually identified. Contact was made with the driver who returned to the scene. It was found the driver had failed to yield to oncoming traffic, resulting in the accident. Juan Y. Aguare, 41, of the 1000 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license, failure to obey a traffic control device, and no proof of insurance.
Nov. 30
2:02 p.m.: An officer conducted a subject check at a business in the 3000 block of South Limit Avenue because the subject had an active warrant. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where during the routine pat-down by jail staff, the suspect was found to have contraband on their person. Michael V. Frain III, 38, of Independence, was arrested for the warrant and possession of a controlled substance in a county jail.
9:39 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3800 block of East Broadway Boulevard for failing to maintain his lane while negotiating curves. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was in the possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Roy M. Kohrs, 60, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Nov. 27
11:06 a.m.: Officers responded to Sacred Heart School in reference to juveniles trespassing and lighting a fire near the school building. Officers reviewed security footage of the incident and were continuing the investigation at the time of the police report.
Dec. 1
9:02 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East 17th Street for a report of gunshots. The reporting person said someone shot their car. There were several bullet holes in the car and the windows in the left front and left door were broken. No one was injured.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Nov. 30
12:10 a.m.: Jason Lee, 40, of Kingsville, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a motor vehicle crash and felony possession of a controlled substance.
2:43 p.m.: Christopher A. Wilke, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, speeding, and no seat belt.
8:20 p.m.: Brent W. Collins, of Grain Valley, was arrested in Saline County for three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony distribution of a controlled substance, felony driving while revoked, unlawful use of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:20 p.m.: Heather J. Reed, 47, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Saline County for possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 1
8:53 p.m.: Brittany A. Dickerson, 30, of Arkansas, and Anthony D. Hobson, 30, of Tennessee, were both arrested in Saline County for felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of THC-infused edibles, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:27 p.m.: Jesus G. Torres, 35, of Sedalia, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and no valid license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.