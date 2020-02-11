This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Feb. 7
1:47 a.m.: A vehicle was observed swerving on South Limit Avenue and a stop was conducted in the 3500 block. The smell of intoxicants was coming from the driver who refused standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested. The suspect was transported to the SPD where he provided a breath sample. The sample showed a blood alcohol content more than .08. Daniel R. Leisen, 35, of Hughesville, was taken to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released.
2:29 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having license plate lights at South Vermont Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard. The odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. After an investigation and search, it was discovered the driver was in possession of a felony amount of marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Burl A. Brown, 63, of the 1000 block of South Vermont Avenue, was arrested for felony possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and delivery of a controlled substance.
8:07 a.m.: Officers responded to Bothwell Regional Health Center for an unruly subject. Officers made contact with an intoxicated male who was unruly and failed to obey commands by police officers who were trying to investigate the incident. He was then placed under arrest but attempted to pull away from the officers. Bothwell pursued criminal charges against Bryan A. Brewer, 33, of Stover, for peace disturbance. He was also arrested for resisting arrest.
11 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of East 13th Street and South Engineer Avenue for a vehicle not having license plates. An investigation revealed the passenger was in the possession of methamphetamine. Jerry D. Iman, 47, of the 1200 block of East 13th Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
3:15 p.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop at West Third Street and South Quincy Avenue. The driver stated he did not have a valid driver’s license and no identification. He was taken to SPD for fingerprinting. It was discovered the driver had an active warrant from the Warrensburg Police Department. Brayan J. Castro-Izaguirre, 19, of the 1200 block of South Missouri Avenue, was arrested for operating a vehicle without a valid license and the warrant.
Feb. 9
2:58 a.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to the 800 block of East Sixth Street in reference to a domestic assault. Investigation revealed an intoxicated suspect had slapped two individuals. William R. Staten, 57, of the 800 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
10:14 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Fifth Street and South Grand Avenue for having an expired registration. It was determined the driver had a suspended license and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Marissa L. Valazco, 26, of the 700 block of West Fourth Street, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Feb. 8
11:50 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East 17th Street in regards to storage units being broken into. The complainant found latches on 17 units had been forced open.
Feb. 9
3:13 a.m.: An officer responded to the 2400 block of Main Street for a property damage complaint. The victim said they had been awakened by their neighbor telling them four tires on their vehicle were flat. The four tires had been punctured.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Feb. 6
4:22 p.m.: Deputies took a report of a theft of items from a storage unit in the 800 block of Mitchell Road. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Feb. 9
4:16 p.m.: Deputies took a report from a female stating they were taken at gunpoint by a person known to them and held in a vehicle for a period of time before being released. The victim reported no injuries. The suspect fled the area before law enforcement arrived. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Feb. 7
11:44 p.m.: Christopher W. Hawkins, 35, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated.
Feb. 8
2:11 p.m.: Wesley B. Poke, 25, of Kansas City, was arrested in Saline County for felony driving while suspended/revoked.
11:59 p.m.: Daniel L. Brooks, 38, of Kansas, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated.
Feb. 9
11:08 p.m.: Shawn M. Wilson, 46, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony driving while intoxicated.
