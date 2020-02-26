This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Feb. 24
5:11 p.m.: Deputies took a theft report while in the 4700 block of South Limit Avenue. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
9:05 p.m.: Deputies took a report at a business in the 23600 block of state Route MM in reference to individuals entering the store and taking two liquor bottles. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Feb. 22
3:35 p.m.: Guadalup E. Chavez, 18, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated, speeding and minor in possession.
Feb. 25
12:58 p.m.: Kevin R. Payne, 29, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor Cass County warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.