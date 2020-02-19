This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Feb. 13
7:56 a.m.: An officer was passing a business in the 2600 block of East Broadway Boulevard when they recognized the vehicle as belonging to the suspect of a burglary case. Contact was made with the driver and he was interviewed. The suspect admitted to the charges. Jason T. Milburn, 41, of the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue, was arrested for second-degree burglary and stealing from a building.
Feb. 14
9:40 p.m.: An officer responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center emergency department for a report of a domestic assault. The victim said their significant other choked them at their residence in the 2100 block of East Ninth Street. Contact was made with the suspect, Charles R. Winsauer, 38, of the 2100 block of East Ninth Street, and he was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:03 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle run a stop sign at the intersection of 10th Street and Thompson Boulevard. A traffic stop was conducted and during the course of the investigation, it was revealed the driver had a suspended license. Antonio M. Torres, 22, of Windsor, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
10:46 p.m.: An officer conducted a vehicle stop near Seventh Street and Massachusetts Avenue for the vehicle driving without its lights on. The odor of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle and a search revealed 23 pills that were later identified as a schedule four drug, and a firearm. Christopher Sanchez, 24, of the 200 block of East Second Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
11:26 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1200 block of East 11th Street for a reported trespassing. Contact was made with two individuals and an investigation revealed an altercation had occurred. One subject sustained injuries to their face from the other. The injured subject was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment. Andre L. Jones, 29, of the 1200 block of East 11th Street, was arrested for felony third-degree assault.
Feb. 15
12:44 p.m.: Sedalia police responded to the 2400 block of West Main Street for a domestic assault. The suspect was found outside of the residence, who ran from officers on foot and was apprehended a short time later. The suspect also had multiple warrants for their arrest including a no-bond warrant. Timothy L. Peck, 30, of the 500 block of Second Street, was arrested for the warrants, resisting arrest, and felony third-degree assault.
7:12 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of West Second Street in reference to a disturbance with a weapon. During the course of the investigation, it was determined one of the subjects was the primary aggressor. Jaime L. Campbell, 33, of the 500 block of South Quincy Avenue, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
11:38 p.m.: Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for having a tail light out and disobeying a stop sign. The driver, Skyler C. Zane, 22, of the 1700 block of South Summit Avenue, showed several signs of intoxication during the stop and was placed under arrest. Zane was booked and released with a court date at the Sedalia Police Department where she provided a breath sample over the legal .08 blood alcohol level.
Feb. 16
12:41 a.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to West Fourth Street and Gentry Avenue in response to an accident. When officers arrived on the scene a vehicle was located in a drainage ditch. Luz M. Navarro, 31, of La Monte, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
2:04 a.m.: An officer conducted a stop on a vehicle for no license plate lights on West 16th Street near South Park Avenue. The officer could smell the odor of intoxicants and determined the driver Julissia D. Davis, 30, of the 900 block of South Kentucky Avenue, was intoxicated. Davis was arrested and taken to the Sedalia Police Department where Davis provided a breath sample showing their blood alcohol level above the legal .08. Davis was issued a citation with a court date and was released.
2:22 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Limit Avenue for a report of a driver passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in a drive-thru. The complainant believed the driver was intoxicated. Officer determined the driver, Cameron V. Smith, 26, of the 2500 block of James Lane, was intoxicated and arrested him. Smith was taken to the Sedalia Police Department for further investigation. Smith provided a breath sample which was above the legal limit of .08. Smith was booked and released for driving while intoxicated.
11 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the 3800 block of East Broadway Boulevard for an equipment violation. A search of the occupants and vehicle revealed methamphetamine. The passenger, Kimberly A. Walters, 56, of the 800 block of West Henry Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Feb. 15
10:36 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to East Lafayette Avenue in reference to an assault. The complainant stated they were punched twice in the face from the side while walking. They did not see the face of their attacker. The incident was under investigation at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Feb. 14
8:12 p.m.: Monica M. Laycook, 47, of Pleasant Hill, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated, driving in the wrong direction on a highway, and driving with a revoked/suspended license.
Feb. 15
8:46 a.m.: Carmen J. Rivero, 28, of Jefferson City, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and speeding.
9:05 p.m.: Kaylen A. Holland, 25, of Kansas City, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 16
1:17 a.m.: Adam B. Pirtle, 37, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.