This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Dec. 31
4:40 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a report of a shoplifter. The suspect was found in possession of more than $200 of property from several businesses. The suspect admitted to the theft and was placed under arrest. The suspect was also found in possession of three different types of prescription medications which were all controlled substances. Danielle R. Winterland, 40, of West Plains, was arrested for shoplifting and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
7:43 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East 11th Street and South Center Avenue for the driver failing to use their turn signal. Contraband was in plain view and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle with indicators of drug sales. Johnny B. Hill Jr., 31, of the 100 block of Summer Drive, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Dec. 31
8:21 a.m.: A complainant reported they were in a parking lot at a business in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard around 2 p.m. Dec. 30 when they were approached by a Hispanic man with a knife. The complainant then opened their vehicle door and sped away. At the time of the police report, the identity of the subject was not known or their motive.
7:48 p.m.: Sedalia police responded to the 600 block of West Fifth Street in response to an accident involving a juvenile being struck by a vehicle in the roadway. The juvenile sustained moderate injuries as a result of the accident and was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Dec. 31
8:36 a.m.: A deputy observed a male walking from a vehicle near the intersection of state Route 127 and state Route AA. A vehicle check indicated the vehicle had been reported stolen from Johnson County. When the deputy attempted to make contact with the man at a residence, the suspect fled across a field into a wooded area. The resident said the suspect ran out of gas and asked to borrow some fuel.
Other deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded and cordoned off the search. Air support from an MSHP helicopter was requested. After an alert was sent out, several calls were received from residents with information that led to him being spotted in the cordoned-off area. The suspect continued to flee through the rural area. He was located hiding in a creek bank at approximately 11:45 a.m. near state Route AA, approximately one mile west of the vehicle’s location.
The suspect, Evan C. Bankovich, 25, of Sedalia, is being held in the Pettis County Jail pending the issuance of warrants in the case. Charges are being sought for first-degree tampering, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest.
Subsequent investigation has linked Bankovich and the stolen vehicle to at least three burglaries in Johnson County so “charges will likely be filed there as well.” Bankovich is on parole for previous felony convictions.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Dec. 31
5:46 p.m.: Brittani L. Petree, 33, of St. Roberts, was arrested in Pettis County for felony driving while intoxicated.
10:59 p.m.: Nathan L. Livengood, 48, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Jan. 1
2:15 a.m.: Derrick D. Nelson, 25, of Sweet Springs, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.