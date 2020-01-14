This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 10
1:30 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1300 block of South Limit Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle. The victim gave a vehicle description. The owner said the key was inside the vehicle. The vehicle was later located. Charges are being sought for Zachariah C. Sparks, 30, of the 7700 block of Dandelion Road, for second-degree tampering with property and receiving stolen property.
10:40 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of West Seventh Street in reference to a trespass/noise complaint. The subject who was causing the apparent issues to the caller was in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia. Mikel S. Franks, 38, of Tennessee, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 11
5 a.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lane use violation on East 24th Street near South Ingram Avenue. The vehicle fled from officers and a short, low-speed pursuit ensued. The driver stopped in the area of East 24th Street near Montgomery Circle and the driver was arrested. The driver was found to be intoxicated and would not cooperate with the investigation. A blood draw search warrant was obtained and the driver was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center. The driver tried to flee and had to be restrained. The draw was completed and he was taken to the Pettis County Jail. Eric A. Lilly, 36, of South Park Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and tampering with physical evidence.
2:29 p.m.: Sedalia police responded to the area of West Broadway Boulevard and Winchester Drive for a hit-and-run accident stemming from the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The suspect struck a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol vehicle during the pursuit, causing minor damages to it and the stolen vehicle the suspect was in. Charges are being requested for Joshua M. Larsen, 26, of the 2900 block of Keith Allen Drive, for leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked license.
7:47 p.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Howard Street for the report of a female refusing to leave a residence. The reporting person said they wanted the subject to leave. The suspect appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and was taken into protective custody. The suspect tried to pull away from the officer and later spit in the officer’s face at Bothwell Regional Health Center. Cynthia R. Wilson, 20, of Sedalia, was arrested for resisting arrest and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Incidents
Jan. 7
4:42 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of West Third Street for a burglary report. The victim said someone forced entry to their apartment sometime overnight and took an estimated $3,310 worth of property. There were no suspects at the time of the police report.
Jan. 10
1:13 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 3100 block of Skyline Drive for a theft that occurred overnight. The victim had property stolen from an unlocked vehicle with an estimated total of $3,135. There was no suspect information available at the time of the report.
Jan. 11
5:28 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of Greenwood Lane for a report of gunshots. It was discovered there had been an accidental discharge in the area which resulted in a 9mm bullet being fired into a neighbor’s house. No charges are being pursued in relation to the incident.
11:44 p.m.: Officers responded to the 800 block of North Moniteau Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the victim who said while they were waiting in their vehicle the suspect walked up to the window and started to assault the victim by striking them in the face several times. The name of the suspect was given to officers.
Jan. 12
2:43 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1200 block of Spring Street for a theft call. A suspect had entered a residence and stolen money out of a purse before leaving. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Jan. 10
10:04 a.m.: Myreon N. Briscoe, 26, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain the right half of the roadway, no insurance, and failure to affix front license plate.
Jan 12
1:24 a.m.: Anthony S. Babcock, 32, of Blairstown, was arrested in Henry County for a felony warrant and possession of marijuana.
2:36 p.m.: Mikel E. Smith, 47, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated.
8:37 p.m.: Zachary T. Smith, 28, of Knob Noster, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated.
