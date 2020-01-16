This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 13
7 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop for having a headlight out and failing to signal a turn at West 15th Street and South Moniteau Avenue. During the stop, the officer had the driver perform field sobriety tests. The driver showed several indications of intoxication and was placed under arrest. A search of the driver and vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. Robert E. Martin Jr., 53, of the 800 block of West Henry Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 14
9:52 a.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having a front license plate in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Harding Avenue. A computer check revealed the driver had a revoked license. The driver was also required to have an interlock device installed, but there was not one installed in the vehicle. Susan D. McNeal, 38, of the 2000 block of South Ohio Avenue, was arrested for driving while revoked and failing to comply with interlock required in vehicle.
1:02 p.m.: Officers were investigating a disturbance in the 500 block of West Seventh Street when one of the subjects requested to speak to detectives in reference to several thefts. Detectives responded to the scene and stolen items were recovered. Joshua J. Miley, 33, of the 500 block of West Seventh Street, was arrested for stealing.
Incidents
Jan. 13
8:59 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 4200 block of South Limit Avenue for a report of a theft. The caller stated sometime between 5 p.m. Jan. 11 and the morning of Jan. 13, someone had broken into a vehicle. A $3,600 sound system was stolen from the vehicle.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Jan. 15
1:47 a.m.: Heather M. Maples, 44, of Lowry City, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a motor vehicle crash.
